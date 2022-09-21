Norfolk police arrested a man on suspicion of felony drug possession on Tuesday.
At 6:12 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue to check the welfare of a man who was passed out on the sidewalk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. There was a credit card on the man’s stomach, his driver’s license under his leg and an open cigarette box.
Officers had difficulty waking the man, Bauer said. They collected the credit card, driver’s license and cigarette box as they continued to try to wake him. When police collected the open cigarette box, an officer allegedly saw a clear plastic baggie containing green pills, which the officer recognized as Xanax.
Eventually, officers were able to wake the man up. He was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Short, homeless. Officers explained why they were there and questioned Short about the prescription medication, Bauer said. Short purportedly did not have a prescription for the medication and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.