A woman was arrested early Sunday evening in downtown Norfolk after police reportedly found drugs in her possession.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 300 block of West Norfolk Avenue to check the welfare of a woman who had been sitting inside an ATM/night deposit room. Officers had contact with 23-year-old Rachael Lambley of Norfolk.
The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Lambley, Bauer said. Lambley was questioned about drug usage and also was searched. During the search, officers allegedly recovered a partial burnt marijuana joint and two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Lambley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.