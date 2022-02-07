A woman was arrested early Sunday evening in downtown Norfolk after police reportedly found drugs in her possession.

Capt. Michael Bauer said at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 300 block of West Norfolk Avenue to check the welfare of a woman who had been sitting inside an ATM/night deposit room. Officers had contact with 23-year-old Rachael Lambley of Norfolk.

The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Lambley, Bauer said. Lambley was questioned about drug usage and also was searched. During the search, officers allegedly recovered a partial burnt marijuana joint and two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine.

Lambley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

$2.91 million grant for English learner educators

$2.91 million grant for English learner educators

Educators and families/caregivers of English learner (EL) students in Nebraska have an opportunity to develop their professional learning thanks to UCLA’s Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards and Student Testing (CRESST), which has been awarded a $2.91 million five-year National Prof…

New home for flag poles

New home for flag poles

Employees of EBM Construction in Norfolk and volunteers raise a flag pole in front of VFW Post 1644 on Thursday afternoon. Two more poles also were installed, all of which were donated by Elkhorn Valley Bank in Norfolk.

Wayne State College lands $1.2 million grant

Wayne State College lands $1.2 million grant

WAYNE — Wayne State College has been awarded the Track 1 Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship grant focused on recruiting talented students into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-educator preparation.

US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January

US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a burst of 467,000 jobs in January despite a wave of omicron infections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed.