Shane Weidner has announced his resignation as Norfolk’s public safety director, effective as of the close of business on June 15.
Weidner will take a new position with Nucor Steel Nebraska, according to a press release on Thursday morning. The mayor, city council and staff members have expressed their appreciation to Weidner for his impact on city operations during his 31-year career with the city.
Weidner began on April 2, 1990, as a firefighter. He was promoted to the rescue supervisor in November 1991 and shift commander in May 1994. On July 1, 1996, he was promoted to fire chief and remained in that position until accepting the position of city administrator on Aug. 15, 2011. He served in that capacity until he assumed the responsibilities of public safety director in July 2017.
Weidner has led the community through many challenging situations. Under his leadership as fire chief, Norfolk successfully responded to a potential propane tank explosion in 2009, whereby nearly one-third of the population of Norfolk had to be evacuated, a major flood in 2010 and numerous responses to life and safety risks for people and businesses.
In addition, Weidner oversaw the construction of a new fire station in 2004 and significant improvements to fire and EMS operations. Under his leadership as city administrator, Weidner oversaw the incorporation of Economic Development Operations into a city department, construction of Norfolk’s outdoor aquatic center and Veterans Memorial Park and a local option sales tax for the renovation and expansion of the Norfolk Public Library.
As public safety director, Weidner also helped the community respond to the record floods in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as implementing a new city-wide communications system upgrade.
“Shane’s accomplishments are too numerous to list. His impact on Norfolk and the surrounding region during his outstanding and honorable career will be felt for generations,” said Andy Colvin, city administrator. “His passion for public service and commitment to the safety and well-being of Norfolkans has been embedded into the culture of the entire city staff. He will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also expressed his gratitude for Weidner’s service.
“Shane Weidner guided this community through some of its most challenging periods — with uncommon steadiness, courage and compassion. Norfolkans have been served exceptionally well by this man, who’s dedicated his livelihood to their well-being. While he will be sorely missed within city hall, we are excited and proud of him for embarking upon a new chapter of professional work with Nucor.”
The city will begin a process for Weidner’s replacement in the near future.