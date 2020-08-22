Two area weekly newspapers won awards in the 2020 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The Antelope County News in Neligh finished first in five categories: General excellence, best sports photo, best breaking news story, best nonprofile feature story and video journalism. The newspaper also finished second in best small-page ad, best use of ad color and best reader-generated campaign and third in best use of photographs.
The Cedar County News in Hartington won first place in best use of social media for breaking news and third place in video journalism.
Honorable mention also went to the Cedar County News (best photo essay and best sports photo) and Antelope County News (best profile feature story, best use of social media for breaking news, best local news coverage, FOI — Freedom of Information and best special section or edition).
Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony at 10 a.m. on. Saturday, Oct. 3, during the association’s 134th Virtual Convention & Trade Show.