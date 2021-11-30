LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 33% short, 58% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 34% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 11% poor, 23% fair, 52% good and 12% excellent.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 16% very poor, 20% poor, 46% fair, 15% good and 3% excellent.

* * *

Editor’s note: This is the last weekly crop report for the 2021 growing season. Weekly reports will begin in April for the 2022 season.

