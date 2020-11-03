Weekly crop report for week ending Nov. 1

Crop report corn harvest NDN

For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 41% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 29% very short, 37% short, 33% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 86%, well ahead of 55% last year and 63% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat conditions rated 5% very poor, 17% poor, 37% fair, 37% good, and 4% excellent.

— Winter wheat emerged was 89%, behind 96% last year and 94% average.

— Sorghum harvested was 92%, well ahead of 50% last year and 65% average.

