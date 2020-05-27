Crop report

Many crops are in good condition as planting season continues, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 78% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 82% adequate and 7% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 1% poor, 17% fair, 65% good and 17% excellent. Corn planted was 97%, ahead of 78% last year and 89% for the five-year average. Emerged was 77%, well ahead of 43% last year and ahead of 61% average.

— Soybean condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 66% good and 15% excellent. Soybeans planted was 89%, well ahead of 51% last year and 62% average. Emerged was 56%, well ahead of 18% last year and 25% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 22% fair, 64% good and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 22%, ahead of 16% last year, but behind 40% average.

— Sorghum planted was 56%, well ahead of 22% last year and ahead of 37% average.

— Oats condition rated 7% poor, 31% fair, 58% good and 4% excellent. Oats planted was 96%, near 93% last year and 97% average. Emerged was 91%, ahead of 75% last year and near 90% average. Headed was 9%, ahead of 1% last year and near 8% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 18%. Emerged was 1%.

Tags

In other news

Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism

Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a way different kind of year, and so The ESPYs will be, too. For the first time, the show will feature three hosts in remote settings and a changed focus. Instead of honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, the show is celebrating heroism and human…

Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening

Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos laid out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for other nations on the road to…