Many crops are in good condition as planting season continues, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 78% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 82% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 1% poor, 17% fair, 65% good and 17% excellent. Corn planted was 97%, ahead of 78% last year and 89% for the five-year average. Emerged was 77%, well ahead of 43% last year and ahead of 61% average.
— Soybean condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 66% good and 15% excellent. Soybeans planted was 89%, well ahead of 51% last year and 62% average. Emerged was 56%, well ahead of 18% last year and 25% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 22% fair, 64% good and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 22%, ahead of 16% last year, but behind 40% average.
— Sorghum planted was 56%, well ahead of 22% last year and ahead of 37% average.
— Oats condition rated 7% poor, 31% fair, 58% good and 4% excellent. Oats planted was 96%, near 93% last year and 97% average. Emerged was 91%, ahead of 75% last year and near 90% average. Headed was 9%, ahead of 1% last year and near 8% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 18%. Emerged was 1%.