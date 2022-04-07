There are 65 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 19 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
With statewide vaccinations, 68.12% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.32% are partially vaccinated.
According to the “COVID-19 Genomics And Wastewater Surveillance” page on the DHHS website, genomic surveillance is an effective way to estimate the prevalence of variants in the population. The page states that SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance involves decoding the genetic code of the virus “to understand how it is evolving into different variants and spreading from one person to another.”
On March 5, 91% of the COVID-19 variants found in the proportioned sequencing results were estimated to be omicron, while around 1% appeared to be the BA.2 variant. Results are frequently updated and should be considered preliminary, according to the DHHS.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard Wednesday, none of the schools in the district has COVID-19 cases.
Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.