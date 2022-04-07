There are 65 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 19 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

With statewide vaccinations, 68.12% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.32% are partially vaccinated.

According to the “COVID-19 Genomics And Wastewater Surveillance” page on the DHHS website, genomic surveillance is an effective way to estimate the prevalence of variants in the population. The page states that SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance involves decoding the genetic code of the virus “to understand how it is evolving into different variants and spreading from one person to another.”

On March 5, 91% of the COVID-19 variants found in the proportioned sequencing results were estimated to be omicron, while around 1% appeared to be the BA.2 variant. Results are frequently updated and should be considered preliminary, according to the DHHS.

Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard Wednesday, none of the schools in the district has COVID-19 cases.

Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.

Tags

In other news

27 Russian diplomats expelled from Baltics

27 Russian diplomats expelled from Baltics

HELSINKI — Estonia and Latvia will close Russia’s consular missions in two cities each and expel a total of 27 Russian diplomats and employees currently stationed in the Baltic countries.

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

BERLIN (AP) — Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world’s top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

Lincoln senator chosen by Democrats

Lincoln senator chosen by Democrats

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln was selected by the Nebraska Democratic Party’s executive committee to be the party’s candidate for the 1st Congressional District special election on Tuesday, June 28.

20 new homes planned for Medelmans Lake

20 new homes planned for Medelmans Lake

The Community Development Agency, which consists of Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council, has given its approval to a redevelopment plan for more proposed housing in southern Norfolk along a lake near the Elkhorn River.

Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms

Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Southerners were clearing trees from roads and buildings as weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for more storms Wednesday.

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

GENEVA (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization report issued Wednesday.