There are 436 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 133 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

With statewide vaccinations, 66.96% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.56% are partially vaccinated.

There have been 13,553 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/delta"). In addition to those 9,060 cases, there have been 2,459 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant (formerly “South Africa/omicron) and 1,772 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (formerly “UK/alpha").

Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard last Wednesday, two of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.

The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.12% — a decrease from 0.54% on Feb. 1. The school with the highest positivity rate is Norfolk Junior High School at 0.27%. Norfolk High School has a positivity rate of 0.20% and is the only other school with COVID-19 cases.

Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.

