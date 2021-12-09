There are 574 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 29 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

With statewide vaccinations, 63.1% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.4% are partially vaccinated.

