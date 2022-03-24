There are 119 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 15 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

With statewide vaccinations, 67.69% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.35% are partially vaccinated.

There have been 14,724 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/delta"). In addition to those 9,091 cases, there have been 3,587 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant (formerly “South Africa/omicron) and 1,772 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (formerly “UK/alpha").

Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard last Wednesday, none of the district’s 11 schools has COVID-19 cases.

Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.

