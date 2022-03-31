There are 84 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 35 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
With statewide vaccinations, 68% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.34% are partially vaccinated.
According to the ‘COVID-19 Genomics And Wastewater Surveillance” page on the DHHS website, genomic surveillance is an effective way to estimate the prevalence of variants in the population. On March 5, 91% of the COVID-19 variants found in the proportioned sequencing results were estimated to be omicron, while around 1% appeared to be the BA.2 variant.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard last Wednesday, none of the schools in the district has COVID-19 cases.
Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.