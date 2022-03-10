Weekly COVID-19 cases

There are 199 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 68 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
With statewide vaccinations, 67.49% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.40% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 14,248 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/delta"). In addition to those 9,081 cases, there have been 3,133 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant (formerly “South Africa/omicron) and 1,772 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (formerly “UK/alpha").
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard Wednesday, none of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.