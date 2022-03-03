There are 267 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 69 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
With statewide vaccinations, 67.29% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 6.46% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 13,787 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/Delta"). In addition to those 9,080 cases, there have been 2,673 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant (formerly “South Africa/Omicron) and 1,772 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (formerly “UK/Alpha").
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard Wednesday, none of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases. The district’s overall positivity rate last week sat at 0.14% on Feb. 22.
Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.