Northeast Nebraska is not out of the woods yet.
Despite the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Sunday evening, the fire danger remains “high” or “very high” for a large portion of the state and looks to stay that way through the middle of the week.
Firefighters in the area already were busy Sunday afternoon, tending to a grass fire that broke out southeast of Stanton.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the call came in at 12:52 p.m. Sunday for the fire, with firefighters from six departments and farmers using discs and emergency workers using bulldozers to contain it. It was under control some time before 3 p.m., he said.
The fire was about 7½ miles southeast of Stanton and north of Clarkson.
Unger said when firefighters arrived, the fire was at about 829th Avenue and 570th Road. The Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene.
The fire then spread to between parts of 831st and 832nd avenues and 569th and 570th roads.
Soon thereafter, firefighters from Howells, Leigh, Stanton, Madison and Pilger answered a mutual aid call, along with emergency management and the sheriff’s office.
Four or five residences were evacuated as a precaution, but no homesteads burned.
“It’s as a precaution because if it is in the path and the fire takes off, it just goes,” Unger said.
Farmers helped by disking unharvested corn, along with emergency workers using bulldozers in an effort to get ahead of the fire and create a buffer from the flammable crops.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known on Sunday afternoon. By 3:15 p.m., crews were doing mop-up work, such as putting out hot spots.
Sunday’s fire follows a grass fire Friday evening northwest of Norfolk around 37th Street that burned 11 acres.
The National Weather Service indicated that winds were blowing out of the south at 27 mph on Sunday afternoon. Some gusts were higher.
The winds picked up later in the evening as a little relief from the dry conditions popped up, but that relief came in the form of severe thunderstorms.
At about 5:20 p.m., a thunderstorm was located over Madison, prompting the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley to issue a severe thunderstorm warning.
Moving northeast, the storm eventually spurred additional warnings in parts of Stanton and Wayne counties. By about 6 p.m., the threatening weather had stretched southeast into Platte and Colfax counties, leading the weather service to issue storm warnings there, as well.
The weather service said it had received reports of hail the size of baseballs in the Madison area. Other areas received hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar-sized.
Precipitation varied throughout the area. Only .02 inches was reported at Norfolk Regional Airport while Pat Jakubowski in Howells reported that she had received 1.60 inches.
Sunday’s storms also included strong winds, and Norfolk’s strongest gust occurred just before 9 p.m., when it blew from the northeast at 49 miles per hour.
Breezy conditions are expected to return to the area on Wednesday, and the short-range forecast shows no sign of precipitation, which could push much of the area into the “very high” category for fire danger, according to the weather service.
Elsewhere in the state, winds gusted to 60 mph in Omaha late Sunday and Eppley Airfield recorded .45 of an inch of rain as a swift-moving storm blew through the area.
The National Weather Service office in Valley reported .59 of an inch of rain. Lincoln reported .20.
The weather service reported a few reports of tree damage, but nothing widespread, said Hallie Bova, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
Gusty winds during the day Sunday fanned a few other grass fires in eastern Nebraska. Other grass fires occurred on the edge of Lincoln and in spots around the Omaha metro area, according to emergency officials. No significant damage was reported.
Scattered power outages were recorded in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District reported about 4,500 customers without power. By 7:40 a.m. Monday, more than 1,100 customers were without power, most of those outside Douglas County.
The Lincoln Electric System also reported scattered outages Sunday night.
* * *
Editor’s note: The World-Herald News Service contributed to this story.