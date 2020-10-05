Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.04 Airport

Albion 0.05 Airport

Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink

Belden 0.20 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.15 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.25 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.08 Airport

Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.07 Airport

Wayne 0.22 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news