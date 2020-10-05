Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.04 Airport
Albion 0.05 Airport
Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink
Belden 0.20 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.15 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.25 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.08 Airport
Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.07 Airport
Wayne 0.22 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.