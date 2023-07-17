Listed below is the weekend rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.25 Airport

Albion 0.81 Airport

Bancroft 0.06 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.30 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.15 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.15 John Carman

Hoskins 0.13 Bill Staub

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.70 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.21 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.16 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.20 Airport

Royal 0.27 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.03 Airport

Wayne 0.16 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Notes from the City of Norfolk

Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.