One in four jobs in Nebraska is related to agriculture. In addition, agriculture is the top industry in the state and accounts for about 20% of the overall economy.
National Agriculture Week and Nebraska Agriculture Week is being observed from March 21-27. In addition, Nebraska Agricultural Day is Tuesday, March 23.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska continues to feed the nation and has done so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricketts spoke Monday during a press conference to discuss agriculture in the state.
The state’s farmers and ranchers deserve thanks for helping to keep Nebraska’s economy so strong despite the pandemic, Ricketts said.
Ricketts said one thing that sometimes gets overlooked, even in Nebraska, is all the job opportunities there are in agriculture.
“USDA has estimated that there are nearly 60,000 jobs that come open every year in agriculture,” Ricketts said. “This is not just production agriculture. This is all the fields that are related to agriculture.”
The jobs are varied, such as entomologists, soil agronomists, diesel mechanics, grain elevator operators and welders.
“Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “It really is important for out state’s economy, for creating jobs and, of course, our farmers and ranchers were the original conservationists.”
Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the state’s 45,700 farm and ranch families keep the state going year after year.
Wellman said the producers and businesses that support them provide a consistent and safe supply of feed, fuel and food for consumers around the world. Agriculture delivers $21 billion in gross receipts to the state annually.
“When agriculture does well, our state does well,” Wellman said.
Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, said this week is about celebrating all the good things that agriculture provides.
McHargue, who farms both organically and conventionally in the Central City area, said people aren’t always aware of some of the products of agriculture. They include clothing, soap, paint and medicine.
“All these things are basic necessities that all of us get touched by in agriculture,” McHargue said.
McHargue, who raises hogs, said 185 products come from one pig. Everyone is familiar with products like ham and bacon, but that’s just the beginning, he said.
In 1960 when his father started farming in Merrick County, McHargue said his farm fed 66 people. In 2021, on the same exact farm, it now feeds 221 people on the same set of acres.
“That’s what technology and innovation has done in Nebraska and around the country,” McHargue said.
Down on the farm
— Last week, members of the Nebraska State Dairy Association donated their own funds for food banks to purchase refrigeration units. “That’s just another way that agriculture gives back to the state,” Ricketts said.
— Even with the pandemic, dairy production was up 3.6% in Nebraska last year. There also was good news for Nebraska agriculture exports. Ricketts said soybean exports were up 38%, corn exports were up 20%. Beef exports were down about 4%, but Nebraska still managed to replace Texas as the No. 2 beef exporting state in the country. More than 60% of all the beef exported to the European Union comes from Nebraska.
— Nebraska is No. 1 in popcorn and white corn production. It is the first in Great Northern bean production. It is second in ethanol production, cattle on feed and total number of cattle and calves and red meat production.
— Nebraska produces almost 6% of all ag commodities in the United States. That places Nebraska third among the 50 states, but first per capita.
— To celebrate Ag Week and Ag Day, Ricketts and other Nebraska ag producers will be stopping to visit farms, ranches and ag-related businesses across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.
— This is the 50th year for the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, the longest running program of its kind in the United States. Applications are open for incoming juniors and seniors in high school. Any students wanting to learn more about agriculture are encouraged to apply. It will be in Lincoln on July 12-16. The application deadline is April 15.