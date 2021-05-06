Northeast Nebraska’s received its first brush of the season with severe weather on Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Madison County at about 4:15 p.m. as a system suspected of packing half-dollar-sized hail popped up south of Meadow Grove.
The Omaha/Valley office later shared photos of what appeared to be a brief tornado in the area.
Third look at the Madison County storm... again from the west. Visibility was so good today that we even got a reports for this storm from people 12 miles apart.The tornado in Cedar County was spotted by someone 14 miles away in SOUTH DAKOTA. #NEwx #SDwx pic.twitter.com/2DLtQsLLZO— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) May 6, 2021
An additional severe thunderstorm warning was issued at the same time for southeastern Madison County, as well as parts of Platte and Stanton counties, as a storm system moved between Norfolk and Madison.
About a half hour later, the weather service office at Omaha/Valley issued a tornado warning for portions of Cedar County near Hartington.
Emergency management in the area had confirmed the presence of a tornado. The weather service office later shared shared video of the tornado an observer near the golf course at Hartington had taken.
Great video from earlier this evening in Cedar County, #NEwx. https://t.co/oPknfqy4ZW— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) May 6, 2021
Kevin Garvin with Cedar County Emergency Management said as of Thursday morning no damage had been reported to his office as the result of the storm near Hartington.
In Norfolk, Wednesday’s weather left a tenth of an inch of rain at the airport, and shifting winds from the south to the north gusted up to 26 miles per hour.
The next chance for thunderstorms in the Norfolk area will pop up Saturday afternoon as east winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour accompany mostly cloudy skies and a high near 58.