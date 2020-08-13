Wednesday night accident totals three vehicles

An Omaha man involved in an accident Wednesday night had to be extricated from his vehicle after an accident in which his vehicle ended up hitting a tree in south Norfolk and three vehicles were totaled.
Capt. Chad Reiman said Norfolk police were called Wednesday at 11:25 p.m. to an injury accident in the 800 block of South Seventh Street.
Reiman said officers found that a car traveling north at a high rate of speed on Seventh Street struck a parked vehicle, causing significant damage to both the parked vehicles and the vehicle that was being driven.
After hitting the parked vehicles, the car continued more than 180 feet before striking a tree and coming to a stop. The driver, Lukas Boykin, 29, Omaha, had to be extricated from his vehicle by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Reiman said.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue transported Boykin to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. During the investigation, Norfolk police discovered evidence of alcohol use and a blood draw was taken from Boykin.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and criminal charges are pending at the conclusion of the investigation. Three vehicles were totaled as a result of the accident, Reiman said.