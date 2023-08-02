Wednesday morning tree fire

The sharp lightning with Wednesday’s morning’s storm system gave personnel with the Norfolk Fire Division something extra to do.
Lt. Brock Soderberg said firefighters responded to a tree fire in the 100 block of North Ninth Street at about 6:40 a.m., but no one called to alert firefighters to the situation.
“We saw it while standing in the station,” Soderberg said. “We were in the station and saw it fire up.”
Although they didn’t see the lightning actually strike the roughly 60-foot tree, Soderberg said they saw the flash and heard the rumble of thunder that soon followed. They then could see the fire flare in the tree and then put itself out again.
“We didn’t do anything because of the lightning at the time. We just checked it and marked it,” Soderberg said. “Later on, we checked on it, and the fire was out.”
Soderberg said he couldn’t say for sure but thought the tree would be OK.
“Hopefully we don’t have another lightning storm like that again soon,” he added.