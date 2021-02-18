A fire in southern Norfolk Wednesday afternoon damaged an occupied chicken coop.
At about 3 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to the 200 block of Alstadt Drive for a shed on fire.
Arriving units witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from a small outbuilding of the property, said Lt. Nathan Wortmann with the Norfolk Fire Division.
It took a dozen firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire, Wortmann said, and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure.
The property is estimated to be worth about $1,500 and sustained $1,000 of damage to the structure and $500 to the contents. The cause of the fire was heat lamps inside the chicken coop.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhorn Rural Public Power.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
The Norfolk Fire Division asks all residents not to leave space heaters unattended.