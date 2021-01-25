LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension’s upcoming Farm and Ranch Management webinar will focus on strategies for livestock producers to add value through approved certification programs.
With consumers desiring more information about how their food is produced, participation in an approved certification program is one way for producers to capture additional value at the time of sale.
The webinar will review the historical financial performance of commonly used livestock programs and talk about current and future programs that producers could potentially participate in to continue to add value back to their operations.
Webinars in the series are hosted every Thursday at noon and aim to assist producers and other agricultural professionals in their decision-making.
Presenters will include Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Tom Brink, CEO of the Red Angus Association of America; and Andrew Dorn, global product marketing manager at Allflex Livestock Intelligence.
The Extension Farm and Ranch Management team is based in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.