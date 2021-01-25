Red Angus cattle

THE CEO OF the Red Angus Association of America will be among the presenters during an ag webinar on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension’s upcoming Farm and Ranch Management webinar will focus on strategies for livestock producers to add value through approved certification programs.

With consumers desiring more information about how their food is produced, participation in an approved certification program is one way for producers to capture additional value at the time of sale.

The webinar will review the historical financial performance of commonly used livestock programs and talk about current and future programs that producers could potentially participate in to continue to add value back to their operations.

Webinars in the series are hosted every Thursday at noon and aim to assist producers and other agricultural professionals in their decision-making.

Presenters will include Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Tom Brink, CEO of the Red Angus Association of America; and Andrew Dorn, global product marketing manager at Allflex Livestock Intelligence.

The Extension Farm and Ranch Management team is based in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

Tags

In other news

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the House prepares to bring the impeachment charge against Donald Trump to the Senate for trial, a growing number of Republican senators say they are opposed to the proceeding, dimming the chances that former president will be convicted on the charge that he incited a si…

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus va…

2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs

2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs

Straining to handle record numbers of COVID-19 patients, hundreds of the nation’s intensive care units are running out of space and supplies and competing to hire temporary traveling nurses at soaring rates. Many of the facilities are clustered in the South and West.