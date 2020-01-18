Weather wreaks havoc in Nebraska

A plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City and blizzard-like conditions made driving treacherous in parts of Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 on Friday near Hershey — one of more than 200 weather-related incidents that Nebraska state troopers responded to Friday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, a Ford Ranger pickup lost control while traveling eastbound on I-80 near Hershey. The pickup, driven by Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, crossed the median and struck a westbound semi. Krough was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. Weather conditions were a factor.
That crash was one of 55 that troopers responded to on Friday. Troopers also performed 121 motorist assists from Friday into Saturday morning and assisted other agencies with 30 additional incidents.
Another crash Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of I-80 for just over an hour near Kearney. A semi pulling double trailers lost control in icy conditions and overturned, blocking the eastbound lanes. Neither occupant of the semi was injured.
The winter weather system moving across the country complicated schedules for many as it dropped snow, sleet and freezing rain in parts of Nebraska on Friday and early Saturday.
Most schools in eastern Nebraska canceled classes and activities for Friday ahead of the storm system as residents awoke to a blanket of snow and wind chill values well below zero.
Between 1 to 3 inches of snow was reported by weather spotters throughout Norfolk. Northwest winds were gusting up to 46 miles per hour overnight.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service for much or eastern and parts of central Nebraska was allowed to expire on Saturday morning, but a blizzard warning remained in effect until Saturday evening for Dixon and Dakota counties in the northeastern corner of the state.
The winter weather conditions were part of a storm pounding parts of the Upper Midwest. Blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions moved in overnight Friday in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa.
Several inches of snow mixed with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour to create blizzard-like conditions into Saturday in parts of South Dakota.
Dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of the snowfall in South Dakota and Minnesota, as well. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in 42 counties to close early on Friday.
Snow also made driving dangerous in parts of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol urged people not to travel unless they had to. In North Dakota, officials closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border late Friday afternoon.
The same system was expected to dump up to a foot of snow in the northeast part of the country on Sunday.
For southern New England, it would be the first significant snowfall of the year. Parts of New York state were expected to receive up to a foot of snow.
On Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for several hours.
The Chicago Department of Aviation reported about 200 cancellations at O’Hare on Saturday morning out of nearly 2,000 total flights, and the FAA said some flights were being delayed by weather conditions.