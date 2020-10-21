Wear purple for domestic violence awareness

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Haven House Family Service Center in Wayne is asking, “What is the number ‘#1Thing’ you can do to end domestic violence?”
Domestic violence is a serious public health problem. People want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference. It feels overwhelming. But change can start with one person.
The Haven House is encouraging people to wear the color purple on Thursday, Oct. 22. Please connect with Haven House Family Service Center by posting your wear purple day pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags: #HavenHouseFSC; #2020DVAM and #1Thing.
Haven House’s outreach coordinator, Maureen Carrigg, is also available to talk about Haven House Family Service Center and its services. Call 402-375-5433 or email maureenc@havenhousefsc.org to schedule a short presentation on domestic violence for your group or organization virtually or in person.
Haven House Family Service Center, Northeast Nebraska’s domestic violence and sexual assault crisis agency, was created in 1978 in Wayne. Haven House has offices in Wayne and South Sioux City. The agency services a five-county area that includes Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne. In 2020, Haven House Family Service Center provided services to more than 340 individuals. The motto of Haven House is to empower, advocate and educate survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
* * *
Want to learn more?
You can learn more about Haven House Family Service Center by visiting www.havenhousefsc.com or calling 402-375-5433. If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-440-4633.