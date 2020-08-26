Coronavirus

Let's tell the stories of those we've lost.

More than 380 Nebraskans — including a handful here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska — have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we don’t know much about them.

Almost every day, a health department in the state issues a press release saying a man or a woman of such and such age died.

These people are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends, neighbors, members of our community. And we know so little about them.

In any other time, we would have memorials to the dead. What we’re attempting to do is to fix that.

We want to help Nebraska remember those lost to COVID-19. And we need your help.

In partnership with the Daily News and other media organizations in the state, the Roper Lab for Data in Community News at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Journalism and Mass Communications is compiling a list of everyone we’ve lost. Their name. Where they’re from. A little bit about them. Ideally, we’d like to talk to people who know them and can tell us more. This information is being collected for news organizations around the state so communities can remember their neighbors.

Starting Wednesday, the effort to crowdsource the names and stories of Nebraska's COVID dead has a simple goal: To tell the stories of who we've lost and better understand what we're all going through.

This collaboration of media organizations around Nebraska has formed to help document those we've lost. We need your help gathering names. A form for the public has been created to help us, and we urge Daily News readers to join in that work. We hope this information can help us tell these stories and share them across the state.

It's an effort never before attempted in Nebraska, but media in several other cities and states are undertaking similar efforts. We think this is valuable public service journalism, and we hope you agree.

