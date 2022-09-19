A Wayne State College building that was constructed more than a century ago is set to be renovated.
The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved the program statement for the renovation of the Brandenburg Education building at its meeting last Thursday. The building, which was constructed in 1915, will be transformed into a student service center.
At the meeting, representatives from RDG Planning and Design presented the program statement document to board members regarding details about the Brandenburg Education building project.
The document states that the building will be transformed into a center that supports student recruitment and retention. Services that may be housed in the new student service center include admissions, cooperative education and career services, financial aid, registration and records, student accounts, disability services and TRIO student support services.
According to the document, the Brandenburg Education building was last renovated in 1981.
The document states the building needs all new mechanical and electrical infrastructure, modernization for code requirements, exterior tuck pointing, window replacement and programmatic enhancements for new technologies.
Angela Fredrickson, the vice president of administration and finance at Wayne State College, said the Brandenburg Education building also houses the college’s Ley Theatre, which takes up a lot of space.
“So, there's not tons of space for those departments that we want to house in the building,” Fredrickson said. “So we're looking to add an addition to the south side of the building, do some landscaping, create some more parking and add an entryway on the south side of the building as well.”
Fredrickson said the location of the new student service center in the Brandenburg Education building also will be helpful to students and staff. The building’s placement would allow other Wayne State College departments that work closely with the student services department to be within a closer walking distance.
“So having them co-located that closely will be a huge advantage to our students,” Fredrickson said.
The document states that the building renovations are estimated to cost $17 million. This is around $4.5 million more than what the college originally estimated back in 2021, according to a Daily News article from the same year.
“That was a general estimate before we really dug into the facility and what we needed to do,” Fredrickson said, “and, unfortunately, construction costs have escalated recently so there is an additional cost.”
Fredrickson said Wayne State College will be asking the state Legislature for help funding the project.
However, according to the document, Wayne State College also will be utilizing its capital improvement fee and federal funds for the renovation project.
The document states that the Brandenburg Education building was constructed more than a century ago as the original administration building for the Nebraska State Normal School, which is the former name of Wayne State College.
Fredrickson said the Brandenburg Education building was home to education and counseling programs for many years. However, the programs were eventually moved to Benthack Hall, which was renovated in 2021.
Fredrickson said the college’s fine arts students are now housed in the Brandenburg Education building while the Peterson Fine Arts building is still under construction.
If the state Legislature approves funding for the Brandenburg Education building renovations, then construction will start in the spring of 2024 with a 2025 completion date, Fredrickson said.
Fredrickson said if Wayne State College is unable to get the state funds for the Brandenburg Education building project, then it would most likely have to be delayed because of other projects the college has going on.
“We likely will not have the resources to fund it with (our) cash fund,” Fredrickson said. “It would likely be delayed, and we may ask the state again in a future biennium for funds for the project.”
The Brandenburg Education building is a part of a series of delayed maintenance projects at Wayne State, due to a higher education boom that happened in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
Wayne State College is among several other schools across the state that have a backlog of maintenance projects.