WAYNE — Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, in Rice Auditorium.
A total of 239 degrees will be conferred. Those students receiving their degrees include 168 undergraduates and 71 graduate students of the college’s master of science in education, master of organizational management, master of business administration and education specialist programs.
Haley Guenther of West Point will deliver the invocation. She is the daughter of Allen and Kelli Guenther of West Point. Elishia Coffin of Norfolk will deliver a commencement address. She is the daughter of Randall and Lori Coffin of Norfolk.
Kolbie Foster of Omaha will deliver a commencement address. He is the son of Jimmie Foster of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Shannon Foster of Owasso, Oklahoma.
JOHN G. NEIHARDT SCHOLARS
Mallory Carothers, Lincoln.
HONORS PROGRAM
Odessa Clark, Sioux City, Iowa; Chace Hutchison, Norfolk; Leslie Linares Parra, Elgin; Matthew Nemec, Hayward, Minnesota; Megan Oeltjenbruns, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Christel Wiggan, York.
Summa cum Laude
Cumulative GPA from 3.90 to 4.00.
Rebecca Anderson, Norfolk; Mallory Carothers, Lincoln; Dylan Cerny, Hoskins; Melinda DeVault, Wisner; Domingo Franco, South Sioux City; Morgan Hampton, Page; Leigh Heese, Pender; Chace Hutchison, Norfolk; Cole Kopejtka, Verdigre; Emily Kruse, Grand Island; Ian Nottlemann, Bancroft; Philip Pennington, Masvingo, Zimbabwe; Carson Riemenschneider, Kingsley, Iowa; Barbara Berlin Sanford, Inman; Hannah Lauer Shininger, Wynot; Nichelle Stolzer, Springfield; Christel Wiggan, York.
Magna cum Laude
Cumulative GPA from 3.80 to 3.89
Mikayla Bartos, Carroll; Kailey Casey, South Sioux City; Elishia Coffin, Norfolk; Patrick Davis, Mondamin, Iowa, Bethany Deprez, York; Kolbie Foster, Omaha; Haley Furtwangler, Douglas; Erica Goertz, Underwood, Iowa; Haley Guenther, West Point; Clark Halbur, Manning, Iowa; Elijah Herrington, Omaha; Melissa Jones, Norfolk; David McCart, Norfolk; Travis Miller, Cumberland, Wis, Tatym Rowley, Norfolk, Brooke Schmeckpeper, Bloomfield, Annie Sempek, Omaha, Jordan Werth, Gretna.
cum Laude
Cumulative GPA from 3.70 to 3.79
Erika Bader, Lindsay; Haley Becker, Hartington; Jenifer Almaraz Castaneda, South Sioux City; Odessa Clark, Sioux City, Iowa; Tessie Collins, Lyons; Kevin Davis, Kirkman, Iowa; Emily Heermann, David City; Logan Jensen, Tilden; Akbermet Mametjanova, Omaha; Ashley Minnick, West Point; Brittney Powell, Sioux City, Iowa; Kolton Powell, Norfolk; Jacob Pritchard, Spalding; Kalan Rogers, Blair; Kaci Schacht, Orchard; Melissa Svitak, Norfolk; James Wagner, Fremont; Toni Wiese, Fremont; Tyler Zehr, Bancroft.
Honorable mentions
Cumulative GPA between 3.50 to 3.69.
Alexander Arriaza, South Sioux City; Trevor Bailey, Norfolk; Jackson Belt, Wayne; Emily Bieck, Trumbull; Daniel Fullerton, Omaha; Bret Glover, South Sioux City; Isabell Green, Archer; Briana Guevara, South Sioux City; Kristi Jelinek, Hampton; Blake Jensen, Tilden; Kayla Johnson, Flandreau, South Dakota; Sarah Kreitman, Broken Bow; Lenah Chepngetich Langat, Kericho; Matthew Moody, Emerson; Matthew Nemec, Hayward, Minnesota; Megan Oeltjenbruns, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Keely Olsen, Coleridge; Ria Pedersen, Hartington; Matthew Reeves, Norfolk; Natalie Retzlaff, Pierce; Molly Ridling, Crofton; Devon Rupp, Grand Island; Tristan Simons, Norfolk; Riley Toelle, Fremont; Nicole Unkel, Madison; Alexandra Vondrak, Hinton, Iowa; Austin Weber, Homer; Anthony Workman, Omaha.
Candidates for undergraduate degrees are as follows:
INDIA — Narayanan Ashok, Business Administration/International Business, Business Administration/Economics.
KENYA — Lenah Langat, Life Sciences/Biology, Sociology.
ZIMBABWE — Philip Pennington, Computer Information Systems, Programmer-Analyst.
Florida
POMPANO BEACH — Alvyns Alcenord, Administration/Finance.
Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Kailey Clapper, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3, Reading/Writing PK-6; HINTON — Alexandra Vondrak, Family & Consumer Sciences Occupational Education, Work-Based Learning; KINGSLEY — Carson Riemenschneider, Computer Information Systems/Networking Industrial; KIRKMAN — Kevin Davis, Technology/Construction Management Safety; LOGAN — Brittany Uhing, Mathematics Education School; MANNING — Clark Halbur, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education ,Work-Based Learning; MONDAMIN — Patrick Davis, Sport Management School;
NORTH LIBERTY — Aaron Bleil, Business Administration/Finance; SERGEANT BLUFF — Kelsey Collins, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; SIOUX CITY — Savannah Bush, Human Service Counseling; Odessa Clark, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; Jordan Nelson, Art/Studio Art, Psychology; Brittney Powell, Business Administration/Professional Studies; Jessica Prokop, Technology/Construction Occupations, Safety; SPIRIT LAKE — Daren Diers, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; UNDERWOOD —\!q Erica Goertz, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3; WAUKEE — Margaret Lowe, Sport Management, Business Administration.
Illinois
ELMHURST — Carys Hund, Criminal Justice, Coaching; QUINCY — Robert Wienhoff, Sport Management.
Kansas
HUTCHINSON — Baylee Rial, Exercise Science.
Minnesota
HAYWARD — Matthew Nemec, Social Science Education, Coaching; LAKEVILLE — Jarrod Leake, Business Administration/Accounting.
Nebraska
ADAMS — Ryan Essink, Industrial Technology/Construction Management.
AINSWORTH — Dusty Worden, Business Administration/Management.
AMES — Rush Boehm, Computer Information Systems/Programmer-Analyst Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Music.
ARCHER — Isabell Green, Criminal Justice Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist, Sociology.
ATKINSON — Mary Vanderbeek, Art/Studio Art.
BANCROFT — Ian Nottlemann, Elementary Education; Tyler Zehr, Business Administration/Public Accounting.
BATTLE CREEK — Katie Nedela, Health & Physical Education PK-12, Coaching.
BERTRAND — Cheyenne Langenberg, Life Sciences/Biology; Dustin Langenberg, Life Sciences/Biology.
BLAIR — Kalan Rogers, Art/Art K-12 Education.
BLOOMFIELD — Brooke Schmeckpeper, Family & Consumer Sciences Occupational Education, Work-Based Learning.
BROKEN BOW — Sarah Kreitman, Exercise Science, Foods & Nutrition; Aaron Staab, Business Administration/Agri-Business.
CARROLL — Mikayla Bartos, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3.
CEDAR BLUFFS — Jacinda Frank, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education, Work-Based Learning.
CLAY CENTER — Benjamin Rieckman, Geography, Geospatial Technology.
COLERIDGE — Keely Olsen, Human Service Counseling, Criminal Justice.
CROFTON — Molly Ridling, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6.
DAVID CITY — Emily Heermann, Art/Studio Art; Lourdes Pena, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Kelsey Stallbaum, Special Education Generalist K-12.
DOUGLAS — Haley Furtwangler, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6.
ELGIN — Leslie Linares Parra, Spanish, English; Taya Voborny, Computer Information Systems/ Web Analyst, Business Administration.
ELKHORN — Eric Nielse, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences, Emergency Management.
EMERSON — Matthew Moody, Computer Information Systems/Web Analyst; Emily Trenhaile, Family & Consumer Sciences Occupational Education, Work-Based Learning.
FIRTH — Hannah VanderPutten, Criminal Justice, Public Administration, Social Sciences.
FREMONT — Oscar Garcia, Chemistry/Health Sciences, Biology; Dylan Poole, Criminal Justice, Environmental Studies; Tyler Thomsen, Industrial Technology/Construction Management, Industrial Technology/Drafting, Planning & Design; Riley Toelle, Elementary Education; James Wagner, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Toni Wiese, Family & Consumer Sciences.
GRAND ISLAND — Emily Kruse, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Devon Rupp, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education, Work-Based Learning.
GRETNA — Jordan Werth, Business Administration/Public Accounting, Coaching Management Information Systems.
HAMPTON — Kristi Jelinek, Life Sciences/Biology; Olivia Senff, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences, Family Life Studies.
HARTINGTON — Haley Becker, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3, Reading/Writing PK-6; Jillian Jueden, Human Service Counseling; Ria Pedersen, Speech Communication/Organizational Leadership & Public Relations, Business Administration.
HOMER — Austin Weber, Criminal Justice, Criminology and,fender Behavior.
HOSKINS — Dylan Cerny, Skilled and Technical Sciences Education, Work-Based Learning.
INMAN — Barbara Sanford, Criminal Justice, Interdisciplinary Studies, Social Sciences.
JACKSON — Abigail Sullivan, Criminal Justice, Sociology.
KENNARD — Rachel Vogt, Mass Communication/Journalism, Spanish.
LAUREL — Elizabeth Ebmeier, Business Administration/Management.
LEWELLEN — Jacquin Colabello, Mathematics Education Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/ Reading Specialist, Special Education Generalist 7-12.
LINCOLN — Mallory Carothers, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3.
LINDSAY — Erika Bader, Criminal Justice, Pre-Law, Sociology.
LYONS — Tessie Collins, Business Administration/Marketing, Business Administration/International Business.
MADISON — Nicole Unkel, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6.
NEWMAN GROVE — William Dyer, Industrial Technology/Construction Management, Industrial Technology/Drafting, Planning & Design, Safety; Jessica Matson, Business Administration/Management, Business Administration/Human resource Management.
NORFOLK — Payge Andersen, Human Service Counseling; Rebecca Anderson, Mathematics Education Leadership, Music; Trevor Bailey, Computer Information Systems/Applied E-Commerce; Mirna Chich-Price, SESducational Studies and Spanish; Elishia Coffin, Art/Art K-12 Education; Logan Hamik, Life Sciences/Biology; Chace Hutchison, Social Science Education, Coaching; Melissa Jones, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6, English as a Second Language; Kiefer Kotrous, Social Science Education, Coaching; Drew Lear, Psychology, Spanish; David McCart, Criminal Justice, Criminology and,fender Behavior; Caitlin Meyer, Middle Level Education 5-9; Kolton Powell, Chemistry/Health Sciences; Matthew Reeves, Mathematics Education, Coaching; Tatym Rowley, Business Administration/Management; Tristan Simons, Industrial Technology/Construction Management; Paige Spieker, Art/Art K-12 Education; Melissa Svitak, Business Administration/Finance; Natalie Yosten, Secondary English Education.
OMAHA — Kristine Assmann, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Payton Dau, Health & Physical Education PK-12, Coaching; Catherine Doran, Art/Art K-12 Education; Kolbie Foster, Family & Consumer Sciences/Fashion Merchandising; Daniel Fullerton; Skilled and Technical Sciences Education, Work-Based Learning; Elijah Herrington, English Writing, Editing & Publishing, Online Media; Akbermet Mametjanova, Business Administration/Accounting Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional; Logan Reavis, History, Editing & Publishing; Annie Sempek, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6; Anthony Workman, Communication/Communication Studies.
ORCHARD — Kaci Schacht, Art/Art K-12 Education.
PAGE — Morgan Hampton, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3, Reading/Writing PK-6, English as a Second Language.
PAPILLION — Dalan Hardester, Industrial Technology/Construction Management.
PENDER — Leigh Heese, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3.
PIERCE — Edward Dozler, Health & Physical Education PK-12, Coaching; Sanice Francois III, Business Administration/Agri-Business; Natalie Retzlaff, Political Science, Business Administration, Environmental Studies.
RANDOLPH — Allie Thies, Social Science Education.
SCHUYLER — Shayla Brabec, Human Service Counseling; Joshua Mefford, Middle Level Education 5-9.
SCRIBNER — Levi Mahnke, History.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Jenifer Almaraz Castaneda, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6; Alexander Arriaza, Business Administration/Professional Studies; Kailey Casey, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6; Domingo Franco, Business Administration/Professional Studies, Business Administration/Management; Bret Glover, Social Science Education; Briana Guevara, Human Service Counseling; Mahamud Osman, Political Science, Pre-Law, Public Administration; McKenzie Parks, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; Nathan Rogers, Sport Management.
SPALDING — Jacob Pritchard, Social Science Education, Coaching.
SPRINGFIELD — Nichelle Stolzer, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3, Special Education Generalist K-6.
STROMSBURG — Austin Griffith, Computer Information Systems/Networking.
TILDEN — Logan Jensen, Sport Management, Business Administration/Marketing; Blake Jensen, Sport Management, Business Administration/Marketing.
TRUMBULL — Emily Bieck, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6.
VERDIGRE — Cole Kopejtka, Business Administration/Management Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional, Business Administration/Human Resource Management.
WAKEFIELD — Johnathan Tinsley, Industrial Technology/Construction Management, Safety.
WATERBURY — Manjula Seneviratne, Business Administration/Management.
WAYNE — Jackson Belt, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Brook Bowers, Business Administration/Agri-Business; Alexander Conley, Chemistry/Health Sciences, Public and Global Health; Mikaylee Fujan, Criminal Justice, Pre-Law.
WEST POINT — Rosa Barragan, Criminal Justice, Spanish; Haley Guenther, Business, Marketing & Information Technology Education, World Language-Spanish Education, Work-Based Learning; Ashley Minnick, Business Administration/Marketing.
WISNER — Melinda DeVault, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6.
WYNOT — Hannah Shininger, Science Education.
YORK — Bethany Deprez, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3; Landon Norquest, Mathematics/Pure Mathematics, Theatre; Christel Wiggan, English Writing, Philosophy.
South Dakota
FLANDREAU — Kayla Johnson, Human Service Counseling.
MADISON — Morgan Fernau, Family & Consumer Sciences/Fashion Merchandising.
SIOUX FALLS\!q — Megan Oeltjenbruns, Mathematics/Pure Mathematics.
Wisconsin
CUMBERLAND — Travis Miller, Sport Management.
GRADUATE DEGREES
Georgia
ATLANTA — Jane Ben-Hashal, Business Administration.
KINGSLAND — Gary Blount, Business Administration.
Iowa
CARROLL\!q — Cassidy Stork, Business Administration.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Corey Adalikwu, Business Administration.
FOREST CITY — Nolan Harmon, Business Administration.
MALVERN\!q — Adam Eggeling, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
NEOLA — Beau Jacobsen, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
SALIX — Chad Shook, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
SIBLEY — Taylor Stofferan, Curriculum & Instruction/Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
SIOUX CITY — Ashtyn Ackerman, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Pamela Aschcraft, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Jennifer Uhl, Business Administration.
TABOR — Jeremy Christiansen, School Administration, Educational Leadership.
Kansas
HUTCHINSON — Kristin Landry, Business Administration.
Michigan
DEWITT — Chad Borodychuk, Business Administration.
Missouri
BLUE SPRINGS — Ryan Clark, Business Administration.
NEBRASKA
ARCADIA — Anna Sake, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Music Education.
ARLINGTON — Sydney Bonney, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist K-12.
ASHLAND — Brad Jacobsen, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
AUBURN\!q — Myranda Kennedy, Business Administration.
BENNINGTON — Brett Rayman, School Administration PK-12.
BLOOMFIELD — Terri Mlady, School Administration 7-12.
CARROLL\!q — Katrina Beckman, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
CHADRON — Nichlas Dressel, School Administration/Financial Leadership.
CROFTON — Hannah Neal, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Bridget Schumacher, School Counseling PK-6 & 7-12.
GENOA\!q — Jacqueline Engstrom, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Elementary Education.
GORDON\!q — Nathan Livingston, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
GRAND ISLAND — Nathan Helzer, School Administration 7-12.
HARTINGTON — Rebecca Jones, School Counseling PK-6 & 7-12; Lindsay Stappert, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/English Education.
HOMER\!q —\!q Tess Kirkholm, School Counseling 7-12.
HOWELLS\!q — Megan Cada, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Brenda Hegemann, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
HUMPHREY\!q — Alyson Melcher, School Administration PK-8; Abbie Rowley, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
LaVISTA\!q — Karen Tschida, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Elementary Education.
LINCOLN\!q — Amy Bork, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
LOUISVILLE\!q — Cory Holl, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
MEADOW GROVE\!q — Ciera Afrank, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
MORRILL — Brendan Calahan, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
NORFOLK— Molly Aschoff, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Abbey Coffin, Special Education Generalist.
OMAHA\!q — Rebecca Miller, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Zachary Norman, School Administration PK-8; Mallory Peterson, School Administration PK-8; Ben Steward, School Administration 7-12.
PAWNEE CITY\!q — Daniel Weddle, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
PENDER\!q — Shelby Anderson, Business Administration; Matthew Stansberry, Information Technology Management.
SCHUYLER\!q — Elyse Belina, Special Education Generalist.
SCRIBNER\!q — Gregory Wegner, School Administration PK-8.
SHELBY\!q — Emily Houdersheldt, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/English Education.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY\!q — Ashley O’Dell, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
ST. PAUL\!q — Scott Harrington, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
STANTON\!q — Tate Erbst, School Administration 7-12.
STAPLETON — Christopher Geary, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
VERDIGRE\!q — Kelsey Mitteis, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
WAHOO\!q — Katrina Darling, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
WAKEFIELD — Carly Roeber, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12.
WAYNE\!q — Jennifer Brandow, Business Administration; Katie Loberg, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Brandon Ziska, Business Administration.
WISNER\!q — Thomas Luxford, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
WOOD RIVER\!q — Janet Brown, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
YORK\!q — Gerald Snodgrass, Special Education Generalist.
Nevada
SPARKS — Gray Reid, Sport and Recreation Management.
New York
MAHOPAC\!q — Kristine Herley, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Early Childhood Education.
South Dakota
MARTIN\!q — Debra O’Doan, School Administration/Educational Leadership.
Virginia
SALEM — Andrea Ledford, Business Administration.