WAYNE — Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, in Rice Auditorium.
A total of 239 degrees will be conferred. Those students receiving their degrees include 168 undergraduates and 71 graduate students of the college's master of science in education, master of organizational management, master of business administration and education specialist programs.
Haley Jo Guenther of West Point will deliver the invocation. She is graduating with a bachelor's degree with majors in business, information technology education, marketing (secondary education) and world language — Spanish (secondary education). She is the daughter of Allen and Kelli Guenther of West Point.
Guenther has received many honors and belongs to numerous organizations. Her mother, Kelli, graduated from Wayne State in 1987 with a bachelor of arts degree in secondary math education. Her brother, Anthony, graduated from Wayne State in 2015 with a bachelor of science degree.
Elishia Nichole Coffin of Norfolk will deliver a commencement address. She is graduating with a bachelor's degree in K-12 Art Education. She is the daughter of Randall and Lori Coffin of Norfolk.
Coffin exhibited her artwork while a student at Wayne State in the Kansas State University Art Show in 2015, the Wayne State College Juried Show in 2015 and 2018, Nebraska By Heart 2016-2017, and the Vantage Exhibition in 2019. Her mother, Lori, is a 1995 graduate of Wayne State.
Kolbie Jerrett Foster of Omaha will deliver a commencement address. Foster is graduating with a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising. He is the son of Jimmie Foster of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Shannon Foster of Owasso, Oklahoma.
Foster played on the defensive line for the Wayne State College football team for four years. He was selected as a second-team academic All-American in 2018 and received numerous football honors.
Alumni Achievement Award
Tim Gesell will receive the Alumni Achievement Award from the Wayne State Foundation during the ceremony. He was born and raised in South Sioux City. He graduated from Wayne State College in 2004. Gesell lives in Seward with his wife, Michelle (Wiltse), and their three children.
Gesell has worked in the manufacturing industry in various leadership roles since graduating from Wayne State. He works for Timpte Inc. in David City as the director of manufacturing.
Among his civic involvement, he is also a member of the Wayne State Foundation Scholarship Campaign Steering Committee. Back in his hometown, he is an active member of the We Got Next Foundation that was formed to support less fortunate children.