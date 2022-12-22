Wayne State College handed out 296 graduate and undergraduate students last Friday in Rice Auditorium. Those students receiving their degrees were 203 undergraduates and 93 graduate students.
Brianna L. Pfund of Hartington delivered the invocation. She graduated with a degree in elementary education and special education. She is the daughter of Joe and Sonya Schroeder.
Halle Hiemstra of Wahoo delivered the undergraduate commencement address. She graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. She is the daughter of Kirk and Amy Hiemstra.
Jesse Zavadil of Schuyler delivered the graduate commencement address. He graduated with an education specialist graduate degree in school administration and educational leadership. He is the son of David and Barbara Zavadil of Crofton.
Zavadil works as the middle school principal in Schuyler.
Zavadil’s wife, Brandi, received her master’s degree in secondary school administration in Friday’s ceremony as well.
Laura Robinett received the Alumni Achievement Award during the ceremony. She graduated from Wayne State in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, with a journalism concentration and a double minor in art and online media. She graduated with her master of business administration degree during the ceremony.
After earning her bachelor’s degree, she started a portrait and event photography business in Wayne, LMB Visual Creations, and at the same time returned to Wayne State as an office assistant. She was hired as the director of alumni relations with the Wayne State Foundation in 2016. She served in that position for four years before being promoted in 2020 to director of major gifts within the foundation.
After 5½ years at the Wayne State Foundation, she was hired as the vice president for institutional advancement for Midland University in Fremont. In this role, Robinett sits on Midland’s senior leadership team and leads the development of the strategic plan for advancement, alumni relations and annual giving initiatives, and executes fundraising for a comprehensive capital campaign. She also earned the designation of certified fundraising executive this year.
Originally from rural North Central Nebraska and a graduate of Chambers High School, Robinett is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Burtwistle.
WSC graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska included:
Albion — Joseph Rozeboom, master’s in business administration; Amelia — Jordan Laetsch, bachelor’s in family and consumer sciences/interior design, business administration, drafting; Atkinson — Mary Hart; bachelor’s in business administration/human resource management; Payton Williams, bachelor’s in health and physical education PK-12, coaching; Bancroft — Paige Peters, bachelor’s in elementary education; Battle Creek — Brynn Hamer, bachelor’s in elementary education, reading/writing PK-6, English as a second language PK-12; Zachary Kirby, bachelor’s in industrial technology/construction management, business administration; Brian Schwartz, bachelor’s in business administration/professional studies; Belden — McKenzie Ohlrich, bachelor’s in early childhood and family studies; Bloomfield — Cailee Gieselman, bachelor’s in business administration/human resource management;
Carroll — Austin Fernau, bachelor’s in applied human and sport physiology; Clarkson — Tami Sayers, master’s in school administration/educational leadership PK-12; Concord — Charles Stanley, bachelor’s in life sciences/biology; Craig, Marcos Quintero, bachelor's in elementary education, special education generalist K-6, coaching; Creighton — Jordyn Kuhl, bachelor's in early childhood inclusive birth-grade 3, special education generalist K-6; Creston — Jaclyn Long, master's in curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/family and consumer sciences education; Crofton — Maggie Moon, master's in school administration/educational leadership 7-12; Decatur — Madison McCarty, bachelor's in criminal justice, social sciences; Dixon — Alyssa Boese, bachelor's in computer information systems/programmer/analyst, web and mobile app design and development; Dodge — Kierra Stewart, bachelor's in criminal justice, business administration; Ericson — Shawna Schlenger, master's in school administration/educational leadership PK-8;
Hartington — Brianna Pfund, bachelor's in elementary education, special education generalist K-6; Joshua Pinkelman, bachelor's in industrial technology/construction management; Madison Sudbeck, bachelor's in elementary education, special education generalist K-6; Hemingford — Gina Jespersen, master's in school administration/educational leadership PK-8; Humphrey — Amy Eisenmenger, master's in curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/english education; Kennedy Howard, bachelor's in early childhood inclusive birth-grade 3, reading/writing PK-6; Jackson — Cole Richards, bachelor's in industrial technology/construction management; Laurel — Brooke Young, bachelor's in elementary education, reading/writing PK-6, coaching, early childhood education PK-3; Leigh — Tiffany Cash, master's in curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/reading specialist PK-12; Lindsay — Kristen Herchenbach, bachelor's in family and consumer sciences/occupational education, work-based learning; Lynch — Jessica Purviance, bachelor's in social science education;
Norfolk — Leticia Anguiano, bachelor's in criminal justice, social sciences; April Barg, bachelor's in business administration/management; Kaitlyn Bauer, bachelor's in special education generalist K-12; Maggie Berryman, bachelor's in business administration/accounting; Dylan Daly, bachelor's in sport management, business administration; Michael Deck, bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies-graphic design and entrepreneurship; MacPhinley Dzanja, bachelor's in life sciences/biology; Mackenzie Higgins, bachelor's in psychology, sociology; Jose Magana Ortiz, bachelor's in business administration/human resource management; Natalie Matthies, bachelor's in criminal justice, interdisciplinary studies-child and family services; Danielle Reding, bachelor's in elementary education; Kallie Skalberg, bachelor's in criminal justice, computer information systems/networking and cybersecurity, business administration/management; Madaline Taake, bachelor's in criminal justice, emergency management; Grace Lippert, master's in human resource management; Jennifer Martin, master's in counselor education/clinical mental health counseling; Katarina Mills, master's in special education generalist; Janelle Peter, master's in school administration/educational leadership PK-8; Amy Specht, master's in counselor education/clinical mental health counseling;
Oakland — Grace Pille, bachelor's in family and consumer sciences/occupational education; Ellie Weitzenkamp, bachelor's in family and consumer sciences/interior design, drafting, business administration; O’Neill — Johanna Boyle, bachelor's in elementary education, reading/writing PK-6, English as a second language PK-12; Jayde Miller-Noe, bachelor's in sociology, human services; Osmond — Benjamin Johnson, bachelor's in business administration/management; Petersburg — Madison Schrage, bachelor's in elementary education, English as a second language PK-12, reading/writing PK-6; Pierce — Bennett Hoffmann, bachelor's in science education; Amber Smeal, master's in business administration; Plainview — Trisha Flesner, bachelor's in criminal justice, social sciences; Ponca, Dacia Beyke, master's in school counseling 7-12; Kristin Smith, master's in school counseling 7-12;
Randolph — Adrianne Kruger, bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies-education and family services; Carlie Nordhues, bachelor's in business administration/management, human resource management; Dalton Rath, bachelor's in music/vocal and instrumental music education PK-12; Jade Rickard, bachelor's in criminal justice, psychology; Brandi Bartels, educational specialist in school administration/educational leadership; Kelsey Gubbels, master's in school counseling PK-8; Sargent — Abigail Olson, bachelor's in art/PK-12 art education, art: advanced studio; Schuyler — Brandi Zavadil, master's in school administration/educational leadership 7-12, Jesse Zavadil, educational specialist in school administration/educational leadership; South Sioux City, Rony Cambara, bachelor's in art/graphic design; Monica Gileta, bachelor's in business administration/management; Allison Langel, bachelor's in business administration/accounting; Traci Monk, bachelor's in business administration/management; Galilea Valdivia, bachelor's in human service counseling; Taylor Noteboom, master's in business administration; Stanton — Nicholas Bentz, bachelor's in life sciences/biology; Jessie Brandl, bachelor's in communication studies/communication studies, human services; Isaac Glaser, bachelor's in industrial technology/drafting and design, safety management, manufacturing management; Allie Spence, bachelor's in health and physical education PK-12, coaching;
Tekamah — Ashley Bohannon, bachelor's in exercise science, coaching, psychology; Keirsten Pickell, bachelor's in human service counseling, criminal justice; Nicholas Miller, educational specialist in school administration/educational leadership; Valentine — Reganne Schrunk, bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies-public and global health; Wakefield — Lauren Barge, bachelor's in Early childhood inclusive birth-grade 3; Sidney Biggerstaff, bachelor's in business administration/management; Jason Jensen, bachelor's in business administration/management; Julie Lamoureux, bachelor's in family and consumer sciences, elementary education; Austin Slama, bachelor's in criminal justice, management information systems; Kaya Stark, bachelor's in special education generalist K-12, elementary education, English as a second language PK-12; Waterbury, Alyssa Bausch, master's in business administration; Wayne — Kaleb Anderson, bachelor's in industrial technology/drafting and design, construction management, safety management; Abigail Ankeny, bachelor's in industrial technology/drafting and design, safety management, merchandising and design; Kylie Hammer, bachelor's in elementary education, coaching, English as a second language PK-12, reading/writing PK-6; Jared Hornback, bachelor's in computer science, mathematics; Trey Jareske, bachelor's in computer science, computer information systems; Noah Lilly, bachelor's in chemistry/health sciences, criminal justice; Denise Mostek, bachelor's in business administration/office administration; Calvin Musil, bachelor's in business administration/public accounting, management information systems; Tyler Pecena, bachelor's in art/graphic design; Aaron Reynolds, bachelor's in business administration/finance, pre-law; Hannah Durbin master's in curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/cross curricular education; Megan Hansen, master's in business administration;
West Point — Jared Minnick, bachelor's in science education; Bridget Doyle, master's in school administration/educational leadership 7-12; Winnebago — Dacia Gorrin, bachelor's in business administration/management; Winside — Nathanial Ferry, master's in public relations management; Wisner — Hannah Stoffel, bachelor's in business administration/management, human resource management; Keah Taylor, bachelor's in business administration/office administration, agri-business; Chet Beckmann, master's in school administration/educational leadership PK-8; Aric Butterfield, educational specialist in school administration/educational leadership; Wynot — Whitney Haahr, bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies-business and sport management.