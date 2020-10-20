There are 12 more COVID-19 cases at Wayne State College, according to its weekly online dashboard report.
The campus now has had 161 positive cases since Aug. 14, and 149 of them have returned to campus. There are still 12 active cases.
This is the lowest number of new cases the college has seen in a weekly update since the beginning of September. The active case count also remains the same as last week. On Oct. 12, the college reported 149 positive cases, with 137 of them returned to campus and 12 still active.