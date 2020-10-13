Wayne State College has 17 more COVID-19 cases from its last weekly update on Oct. 5, according to its online dashboard.
There are now 12 active cases, which is down from last week’s count of 24.
There have been 149 COVID-19 cases at Wayne State since Aug. 14 and 137 of them have returned to campus, which is a new label the college is using instead of “recovered.”
Wayne State is part of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS), along with Peru State College and Chadron State College, which are both also publishing COVID-19 data.
Chadron State has reported 60 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 12, and seven of them are still active. The college had 2,303 enrolled as of Sept. 1, according to NSCS.
Peru State has reported 75 cases on campus since the beginning of the semester, and five of them are still active.
The college had 1,782 students total as of Sept. 1. Wayne State reported 3,865 students enrolled as of Sept. 1.