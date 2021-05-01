Wayne State College is waiting to create an operations plan for the 2021-22 school year until later this summer to monitor COVID-19 cases.
While some schools around the state — including Northeast Community College and University of Nebraska-Lincoln — have announced they will be returning to “normal” this fall, Wayne State is waiting because administrators want to be sure of COVID-19 trends before announcing plans, said Jay Collier, director of college relations.
“As much as we would like to say everything is going to be fine, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We are optimistic we are going to be as close to normal as possible (this fall), but we have to, like most institutions, kind of wait to see what happens as we close spring and head into summer.”
Chadron State College is still discussing its plans for the fall, according to its website. Peru State College hadn’t made any announcements about fall operations as of Friday.
No matter what the fall will look like at Wayne State, Collier said COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required for any student or employee.
For now the college still has pandemic protocols in place, which include a four-pillar pledge for students and staff: increased hygiene, use of face masks, social distancing and self-screening practices.
Collier credits the spring semester’s low case numbers to students and staff following the guidelines.
Wayne State published case numbers weekly throughout the school year on an online dashboard. The last update for the semester was on Friday. The college ended the spring semester with 103 positive cases, with four of them still active — a stark contrast to last semester’s numbers.
At the end of the fall 2020 term in November, 266 cases had been reported and 17 were still active.
Wayne State’s spring semester totals are the lowest out of the other two colleges in the Nebraska State College System.
Chadron State has reported 249 cases this semester through its online dashboard as of Thursday. Peru State has recorded 200 as of April 22.
Students have about one more week of classes left, with the semester ending Friday, May 7. The college is hosting three graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.