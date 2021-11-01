Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for Wayne State students who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk.
The intent of the agreement is to make the path to a a nursing degree seamless for students enrolled in the pre-nursing undergraduate program at Wayne State. The UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division will provide guaranteed early admission for qualified students.
Students will complete the first two years of the program at Wayne State and then finish at UNMC’s division in Norfolk. The early admission pathway is open to all students in and out-of-state.
“Our joint program with UNMC underscores the long-standing relationship between our two institutions and the trust that UNMC has in our preparation of students for health care careers,” said Marysz Rames, Wayne State president, in a media release. “We know many of our students want to be a nurse but may not be sure of how to get there. Here is a clear and simple path to a career in nursing.”
In addition to standard criteria, early admission requires Wayne State undergraduate students to have successfully completed required prerequisite courses; have a GPA of at least 3.3; and meet with a student services coordinator each semester.
Other features of the nursing program will include joint advising, rigorous coursework and co-curricular activities with UNMC faculty while at Wayne State.
“We are thrilled about this opportunity for students and to work with Wayne State College to help boost the BSN pipeline in Nebraska," said Juliann Sebastian, UNMC College of Nursing Dean. “The program will strengthen opportunities for seamless progression from pre-nursing coursework to the baccalaureate degree."
Ron Loggins, dean of Wayne State’s School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice, said admission to nursing programs has become highly competitive and students are looking for opportunities to connect to a future professional program.
“They are also looking for academic pathways that provide assurances that they will be prepared for nursing school,” Loggins said. “Our partnership with UNMC and flexible pathways allow both traditional and nontraditional students to prepare for a career in nursing. Nurses are a key participant in the patient care team, and I’m proud to say that Wayne State College is helping students achieve their goal of becoming a nurse.”
Applications are being accepted now for the fall 2022 semester. Guaranteed spaces will be made available each academic year for this early admission pathway agreement.
For more information on the nursing pathway program, visit wsc.edu/nursing-pathway.