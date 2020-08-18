Wayne State College will be providing new career scholarships to students after the state Legislature recently approved funding for the Nebraska State College System.
The Career Scholarship Program will provide student aid and aims to grow the state’s workforce in high-demand fields, according to a Wayne State media release.
The program will provide a total of $1 million in scholarships in its first year to Chadron State, Peru State or Wayne State College students who are pursuing careers in critical workforce areas.
The new funding, recently signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, will help support Wayne State’s cooperative education program as part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative launched last spring.
This scholarship offers students an opportunity to attain their four-year degree while providing career experience through a work-integrated model of cooperative education. Scholarships can range from $2,000 to $10,000 per year to cover tuition, fees and room and board expenses.
The scholarship is renewable for up to four years for students who remain eligible. The investment made by the state will provide affordable access to a four-year college education and decrease debt for the scholars in the program.
Wayne State, along with the Growing Together initiative, announced the inaugural scholarship winners for the selective Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Cooperative Education Program in April.
This first cohort of 26 students received scholarships provided by the Aksarben Foundation and began their education at Wayne State as freshmen this fall for a three-year on-campus education to be followed by a fourth year of living in Norfolk while working for a local business.
This year the Wayne State students will be pursuing degree programs across business, communications and computer science.
“It’s important to realize that the ‘employability journey’ in today’s global marketplace is no longer a linear path,” said Michael Keibler, the college’s new executive director of cooperative education. “Students are expected to graduate with multiple competencies that stretch from critical thinking to leadership to collaboration. The Career Scholarship Program provides students the ability to attend college and graduate with those competencies and a year of important real-world experience.”
Keibler joined Wayne State in July after 11 years working at the University of Louisville in career development roles, where he coordinated cooperative education, clinical electives, service learning and global program initiatives for medical and engineering students.
“Cooperative education programs are a partnership between the student, industry and college,” Keibler said. “My goal is to create collaborative learning and working opportunities between the three. To do so, it’s crucial to develop an engaging career readiness program surrounding cooperative education as a means to really prepare students to successfully transition into the workforce in Northeast Nebraska.
“Secondary to this, my goal is to build on our educational partnerships with the local communities and employers through the co-op program and engage our students directly with industry.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Businesses that would like more information about cooperative education should contact Keibler at mikeibl1@wsc.edu or 402-375-7198. Businesses that would like more information about the Growing Together program should contact executive director Angie Stenger at angie@growingtogetherne.com or 402-860-7439.