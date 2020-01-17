WAYNE — Everyone is invited to take part in activities at Wayne State College in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There is no admission charge for any of the activities.
Monday, Jan. 20
Instructional activities on King's role and influence in the civil rights movement is sponsored by the Wayne State Department of History, Politics and Geography, Phi Alpha Theta and Phi Gamma Mu. Everyone is welcome to join in the discussions. The events will be in CH 131. Handouts of the pertinent documents will be provided.
10 a.m. — “The Segregated America Dr. King Was Born Into.” To begin the day’s events commemorating Dr. King, this presentation will examine the reality of life for people of color in the United States before the civil rights movement.
11 a.m. — “The Life and Achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King.” This 50-minute presentation will detail Dr. King’s education, marriage and career before delving into the significant events of the civil rights movement, which he participated in and will forever be remembered for.
1 p.m. — “The Philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King.” This 25-minute presentation includes background to Dr. King’s growing commitment to nonviolent civil disobedience and a reading of his letter in his own voice, followed by a 25-minute discussion of the letter’s meaning and relevance by the participants.
2 p.m. — Documentary movie of Dr. King’s speeches throughout his life. This one-hour, 45-minute movie was produced by the King Center in Atlanta and contains many of his famous speeches, as well as many of his lesser known addresses, given in his own voice in newsreels made at the time of their delivery.
3:30-5 p.m. — “The Story of Me/Us: Stories of Diversity and Inclusion,” Gardner Auditorium. In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, panelists will share their stories and entertain questions to promote mutual understanding and friendships. The event is sponsored by the President’s Council for Diversity, Student Activities Board (SAB) and multicultural and international programs. Moderators will be Dr. Barbara Engebretsen and Isaiah Sims. Panelists include Becky Zavada, CD Douglas, Endia Casey-Agoumba and Jeremiah Woods; President’s Council on Diversity; SAB; and Multicultural and International Programs.
5-6:30 p.m. — Roundtable conversations, pizza social, Gardner Auditorium. This event is hosted by the President’s Council on Diversity, SAB and Multicultural and International Programs.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
3:30-4:30 p.m. — “The Story of Me/Us: Stories of Diversity and Inclusion.” Dr. Becky Zavada will share her experiences of growing up in apartheid South Africa and the American South. She also will discuss her family’s story of immigration and assimilation. The event is sponsored by the President’s Council for Diversity, SAB and Multicultural and International Programs.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
7 p.m. — March to the Majestic, movie: “Dear White People,” a satire film by Justin Simien, Majestic Theatre. Free showing. Board the bus at 6 p.m., Kanter Student Center (northwest entrance). The event is sponsored by the President’s Council on Diversity, SAB and Multicultural and International Programs.
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact the Wayne State Multicultural Center at 402-375-7749.