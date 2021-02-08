Wayne State College logo NDN

Wayne State College will be live-streaming two concerts later this month because of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The college’s choirs will be performing “February Twilight: An Evening of Choirs” on Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m., according to a Wayne State media release.

The concert choir will deliver the a cappella “February Twilight” by Luke Lovegood and sing “Peace Prayer,” composed by Damon Brown and arranged by Steve Shanley.

The chamber choir will present “The Sunshine Song,” a feel-good song also by Brown and Shanley, as well as an a cappella, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” arranged by Phil Mattson.

The women’s choir will perform the gospel song “The Storm is Passing Over” by Charles Albert Tindley to recognize Black History Month. The choir also will perform “Da Pacem Domine” by Melchior Frank’s and “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Teresa Jennings.

The concert will be live-streamed only via the Wayne State College Choirs’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wscconcertchoir.

Matthew Armstrong, associate professor of music, conducts the concert choir, women’s choir and chamber choir. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as a collaborative pianist.

The college’s symphonic band and wind ensemble also will be performing in a concert that will be live-streamed and open to the public.

The Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert will be at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Ramsey Theatre, located in the Peterson Fine Arts Building on campus.

The performance is free, open to the public and will be streamed at www.wsc.edu/watch-live. Visitors with any symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to remain at home and watch the live-stream instead of attending the concert in-person.

The symphonic band, conducted by Josh Calkin, professor of low brass, will begin the performance with the patriotic “National Emblem March” by E.E. Bagley. Repertoire also includes “South Shore Soliloquy” by Robert Sheldon, a tribute to Gary Corcoran, who died in 2019. Corcoran is fondly remembered as Calkin’s college band director.

Finally, the band will play the theme from the popular Disney Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian.”

The wind ensemble will perform “Expressions of the Human Spirit,” conducted by David Bohnert, director of bands.

“Lift Off!” by Roger Zare, “Radiant Joy” by Steven Bryant and “American Guernica” by Adolphus Hailstork will be performed. Melissa King, flute instructor, joins the ensemble as a flute soloist for “American Flute Salute” by David Mairs.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information, contact the Wayne State College department of music at 402-375-7359.

