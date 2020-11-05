Wayne State College will be hosting two concerts coming in November.
The music department’s brass and percussion concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Ramsey Theatre.
The Brass Knuckles Quintet will perform a medley of musical styles, including jazz, Renaissance, Baroque and 20th century classical. Josh Calkin, Wayne State professor of low brass, will direct the quintet.
The percussion ensembles will present several pieces, including the college’s fight song, “On Wayne State.” The percussion groups are directed by Brad Weber, adjunct professor.
On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m., the woodwind chamber ensembles also will perform in concert at Ramsey Theatre, located in the Peterson Fine Arts building on campus, according to a media release.
Melissa King, adjunct professor, will direct the flute ensemble. Karl Kolbeck, associate professor of woodwinds, will direct the clarinet ensemble and coaches the saxophone quartet.
The concerts are free and open to the public and also will be live-streamed. To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, they should remain at home and watch the live-streamed performance.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact the department of music at 402-375-7359.