Two Wayne State College professors will be performing in upcoming faculty recitals on the tuba and clarinet.
Josh Calkin’s faculty tuba recital is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre, according to a college news release. Calkin is a Wayne State professor of low brass.
Calkin performs repertoire for tuba and marimba; tuba and saxophone quartet; tuba solos; tuba with piano; and tuba and electronica.
Accompanying Calkin are Angela Miller-Niles on piano, Wayne State professor of piano and technology; Lauren Calkin on marimba, Wayne State percussion instructor; Karl Kolbeck on alto saxophone, Wayne State professor of woodwinds; Troy Ehmke on alto saxophone, Hastings band director; Lincoln Havranek on tenor saxophone, Lincoln woodwinds instructor; and Wade Howles on baritone saxophone, Columbus band director.
Featured compositions are by personal friends of Calkin’s and some will make the cut on his upcoming recording project.
Selections by Barbara York of Pittsburg, Kansas; Nathaniel Eschler of Salt Lake City; and Matthew Haakenson, Wayne State associate professor of music, were written specifically for Calkin.
Karl Kolbeck, associate professor of woodwinds, will perform on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Ramsey Theatre. He will be accompanied by Shelly Armstrong on piano.
A few of the recital’s haunting selections include “Night Fantasy” by Dorothy Rudd Moore; “Memorable Hallucinations Three” by Deniz B. Turan; “Dream Sonatina” by Brian Balmages; and “Gelato per Dio” (Ice Cream for God) by Rick Sowash.
The concerts are free, open to the public and will be live-streamed. To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact the Wayne State department of music at 402-375-7359.