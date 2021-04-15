Dave Mainelli
Courtesy photo

WAYNE — Wayne State College’s language and literature department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the Wayne State College Press are pleased to host a Plains Writers Series on Wednesday, April 21.

The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.

This Plains Writers Series will highlight Dave Mainelli, and the readings will be hosted over Zoom at 4 p.m. This event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.

The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.

