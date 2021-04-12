WAYNE — Wayne State College has a number of band and vocal concerts scheduled for the rest of April.
Chamber choir
Wayne State’s chamber choir will demonstrate its musical moxie during a Thursday, April 15, performance exclusively available on Facebook. The 7:30 p.m. concert will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/wscconcertchoir.
Dr. Matthew Armstrong, associate professor of music, will conduct choir, and Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, will serve as collaborative pianist.
Highlighting extreme vocal diversity, the chamber choir delivers accompanied, a cappella and solo performances. Selections include Renaissance era madrigals and chansons about gossip, jealousy and love.
The choir will delve into vocal jazz with the endearing “I’ll Be Seeing You,” arranged by Phil Mattson, and a premiere performance of “The Sunshine Song” by Indiana composer Damon Brown.
The evening concludes with the compelling and heartfelt “In Whatever Time We Have” from the musical “Children of Eden.”
Woodwind chamber ensemble
The college’s woodwind chamber ensemble concert is set for Friday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre. The concert is free and open to the public and also be live-streamed.
To view the live-stream, visit www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, they should remain at home and watch the live-streamed performance.
The flute ensemble is directed by adjunct professor Melissa King. The clarinet ensemble and saxophone quartet are directed by Dr. Karl Kolbeck, associate professor of woodwinds.
An evening of choirs
Wayne State musicians will present “An Evening of Choirs” as they ponder the emotional journey of the COVID-19 pandemic during a 7:30 p.m. concert on Monday, April 19. This performance will be live-streamed only on the WSC Choirs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscconcertchoir.
“The repertoire relates sequential pandemic experiences — singing for joy, enduring stillness, taking refuge, being together again and looking toward the future,” Armstrong said.
Selections include “Laudate Dominum,” a setting of Psalm 117 by German composer Ad Voesten; “Be Still,” based on Psalm 46:10 by Mary McDonald; “God Is Our Refuge and Strength,” a setting of Psalm 46 by Allen Pote; “In this Very Room” by Ron Harris; and “Deliver Us” from the 1998 animated movie “The Prince of Egypt” by Stephen Schwartz. The songs deliver strong feelings of love and hope.
The performance features the Wayne State concert choir, women’s choir and chamber choir, and it will be conducted by Armstrong. Shelly Armstrong will serve as collaborative pianist.
Symphonic band and wind ensembles
The symphonic band and wind ensemble will present their second spring concert on Tuesday, April 20, in Ramsey Theatre, at 7:30 p.m.
The live-stream may be viewed at www.wsc.edu/watch-live.
The symphonic band is conducted by Dr. Josh Calkin, professor of low brass. The wind ensemble is conducted by Dr. David Bohnert, director of bands.
Faculty recital
Kolbeck, performing on the bass clarinet, and Dr. Angela Miller-Niles on the piano, will resound throughout Ramsey Theatre and reach listeners through live-stream at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
This live-streamed faculty recital is free and open to the public. To view the live-stream, visit www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the “Music Events” list at www.wsc.edu/music.
Featured repertoire is specific for bass clarinet and piano. Compositions by Yvonne Desportes, Kathy Henkel and Eugene Bozza capitalize on musical proficiency to deliver lyrical and expressive performances.
The concert also features the world premiere of Color’tudes’ “Five Attitudinal Colors” for bass clarinet and piano by Howard Buss. Buss is internationally known for contemporary classical compositions. He composed this piece for Kolbeck and Miller-Niles during the summer of 2020.
Color’tudes personifies the influence of color on the human condition. The musical suite varies from thoughtful and pensive to playful and spirited.
Want to learn more?
For more information on musical performances, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.