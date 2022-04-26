Wayne State College, in collaboration with DEG Enterprises and DACO Construction, will be represented at the groundbreaking for the Norfolk student housing development for the Growing Together Career Scholars program in Norfolk.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in downtown Norfolk at Third Street and Winter Avenue. A reception at the Downtown Coffee Co. and Bistro at 302 W. Norfolk Ave. will follow the groundbreaking ceremony.
The housing units will support Wayne State’s career scholars, who will live in downtown Norfolk their senior year as they perform two semesters of cooperative education with an employer. WSC’s first cohort of students will arrive in Norfolk in fall 2023.
"This is groundbreaking — not only for senior student housing, but for a cooperative education program,” said Michael Keibler, executive director of cooperative education at Wayne State. “It is a major milestone that truly bridges WSC students to downtown Norfolk, employers and the community. We appreciate the investment from Dan and Connie Geary, and the support from the city of Norfolk and community leaders who helped make this possible. I look forward to fall 2023 when our first cohort of seniors will begin living here in Norfolk.”
Cooperative education is a method of combining classroom education with real work experience for college credit. At its core, the career scholars cooperative education program supports workforce and economic development in Northeast Nebraska. To participate, students must be passionate about earning a degree in one of the eligible fields and must be committed to remain in Northeast Nebraska.
The Norfolk living experience aims to help students connect with the community and gain an appreciation for the many exciting social and cultural opportunities available in Norfolk. Upon graduation, the goal is for students to be hired into full-time positions in Northeast Nebraska.
“After all the months of planning and preparing, we are finally getting to phase one of the fun stages of this project, where we start construction of Norfolk homes for our Growing Together students,” said Connie Geary of DEG Enterprises and DACO Construction, the companies building the new student housing. “Phase two of the fun stage will be when these students move in and become residents in our community. We are so excited to have the opportunity to create their homes and to welcome them to Norfolk.”