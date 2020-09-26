A Wayne State College faculty art exhibit is scheduled to open in early October and will display diversity in media, inspiration and theme.
The fall 2020 Wayne State College faculty exhibit opens Friday, Oct. 2, at 3:30 p.m. in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library and runs through Nov. 5, according to a news release.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are both strongly encouraged.
The show features several faculty members who each have their own unique themes, techniques and mixed media.
Radial designs using watercolor, Prismacolor markers, pigment ink liners, collage, acrylic and embroidery thread highlight the artwork by Carolyn Albracht, associate professor of art education.
“Some of my more recent work is in response to rural living and its effect on my perception of the socio-political world,” she said. “I love texture, pattern and layers. People say my work makes them smile because of the bright colors, weird little critters and whimsical feel. That pleases me.”
Animal imagery and other natural elements serve as metaphors to explore human issues in the artwork of Francine Fox, associate professor of painting. Her work incorporates painting, drawing and digital techniques.
Nebraska’s natural beauty is the theme of the oil painting of Mary Haas, adjunct professor.
“My work is realistic and impressionistic,” she said. “Northeast Nebraska is what I know and paint with enthusiasm.”
The complex relationship between humans and nature will be featured in the artwork by Sarah Lemmon, associate professor of sculpture.
“My work explores the tactile experience of our encounters with nature and the hybridization of man-made materials with natural forms,” Lemmon said. “Ethical dilemmas, personal stories and the demands of circumstance inspire my work.”
Distressed buildings and defaced inner city walls inspire the work of John Paul McCaughey, assistant professor of print media.
“I am attracted to their visual and textural properties,” he said. “The cracks, chipping paint, poorly removed graffiti, flyers and flashy advertisements.”
Josh Piersanti, associate professor of graphic design, will add digital prints to the exhibit.
“My theme is humorous photo composites,” Piersanti said. “My goal is to make the viewer laugh.”
Artwork by Leroy Von Glan, adjunct professor of ceramics; and Natalie Endicott, adjunct professor of photography, also will be on display.
The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 3-7 p.m. It is closed Saturday. Shows end at noon on closing day.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on this exhibit or upcoming shows, visit www.wsc.edu/artgallery or contact gallery director Andy Haslit, associate professor of art history, at 402-375-7031.