Wayne State College NDN

Wayne State College will be hosting a concert and a writers series event on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Mariachi Negro y Oro and String Ensemble Concert, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., is free, open to the public and will be live-streamed, according to a college media release.

Mariachi Negro y Oro presents traditional Mexican folk music, featuring a mix of instruments including trumpet, violin, vihuela, guitar and guitarrón. Josh Calkin, Wayne State professor of low brass, directs the group.

The String Ensemble blends violins, viola, cello and double bass. Jordyn Irlmeier, an adjunct professor, directs the group.

To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the music events list at www.wsc.edu/music.

If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, the college asks them to remain at home and watch the live-streamed performance.

Wayne State’s language and literature department, the school of arts and humanities and the WSC Press also will be hosting another Plains Writers Series on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The event is held several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences, according to a media release.

This Plains Writers Series will highlight David Philip Mullins, an award-winning author known for his novels and short stories. He is also an associate professor of English at Creighton University.

The readings will be hosted via Zoom at 4 p.m. This event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.

The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.

Tags

In other news

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding across Florida’s most densely populated urban areas on Monday after it made landfall in the Florida Keys. Cars were stranded and entire neighborhoods were swamped as flash floods rose in areas wher…

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Pfizer said Monday that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must

Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must

WILMINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday cheered news about the promising development of a coronavirus vaccine but cautioned Americans need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.