Wayne State College will be hosting a concert and a writers series event on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Mariachi Negro y Oro and String Ensemble Concert, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., is free, open to the public and will be live-streamed, according to a college media release.
Mariachi Negro y Oro presents traditional Mexican folk music, featuring a mix of instruments including trumpet, violin, vihuela, guitar and guitarrón. Josh Calkin, Wayne State professor of low brass, directs the group.
The String Ensemble blends violins, viola, cello and double bass. Jordyn Irlmeier, an adjunct professor, directs the group.
To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the music events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, the college asks them to remain at home and watch the live-streamed performance.
Wayne State’s language and literature department, the school of arts and humanities and the WSC Press also will be hosting another Plains Writers Series on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The event is held several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences, according to a media release.
This Plains Writers Series will highlight David Philip Mullins, an award-winning author known for his novels and short stories. He is also an associate professor of English at Creighton University.
The readings will be hosted via Zoom at 4 p.m. This event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.
The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.