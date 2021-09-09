The Young Americans for Freedom Chapter at Wayne State College is announcing the ‘Never Forget Project’ in honor of the victims of 9/11.
Audrey Worthing, who heads the chapter, announced the first event would be this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11.
A flag memorial will be placed on the grass slope outside the student center and in front of parking lot 10 at Wayne State College.
“The club encourages members of the community to come out between 6 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 to help set up the memorial,” Worthing said. “Donuts will be provided for volunteers.”
On Sept. 11, there will be a section off the main sidewalk where members of the community can come to place memorial items, such as flowers and nonpolitical notes.
“The Wayne State College Young Americans for Freedom Chapter encourages all members to come and give their respects to the men and women who have lost their lives to defend this great nation and sends their thanks to all individuals willing to help,” Worthing said.