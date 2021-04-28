Wayne State College will hold three graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, to celebrate graduates from the Class of 2020 and 2021.
A 10 a.m. ceremony will mark the graduation of master’s degree candidates. Undergraduate students from the Class of 2021 will graduate at 1 p.m. and Class of 2020 bachelor’s degree graduates will be celebrated at 4 p.m.
All of the ceremonies will take place in the college’s Willow Bowl amphitheater unless inclement weather forces the ceremonies indoors to Rice Auditorium.
The college will award 212 degrees to master’s degree graduates during the graduate ceremony. The event also will celebrate 44 members of the spring and winter 2020 classes who were not able to participate in a ceremony because of COVID-19.
Master’s candidate Tia Jones of Omaha will deliver the invocation; Carter “Cap” Peterson from the Nebraska State College System will deliver greetings; and remarks will be made by master’s candidates Kelly Legler of Wayne and Lisa Ryan of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
The 1 p.m. undergraduate ceremony will confer 444 undergraduate degrees and feature bachelor’s candidate Linnea Lee Vogel of Palmer delivering the invocation. Peterson will again greet attendees.
The college will then host a presentation of the State Nebraska Bank & Trust Teaching Excellence Award to Dan Miller; recognize honored retiring faculty Andrew Alexander, Vaughn Benson and Craig Pease; and remarks will be given by Vaughn Benson, who is receiving the Wayne State Foundation Alumni Achievement Award.
The second undergraduate ceremony at 4 p.m. will celebrate 86 members of the Class of 2020. Peterson will deliver greetings and graduates Dwight Brabec of Clarkson, Sarah Nicole Kreber of Omaha and Courtney Schnitzler of Omaha will be speaking. The college is holding this special event for students after graduation ceremonies were altered or canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Audience members are encouraged to wear masks at the ceremonies if social distancing is not possible. Tickets will be required for entry to the events if the ceremonies are moved to Rice Auditorium because of weather.