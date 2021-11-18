Traditional Mexican music will be heard on the Wayne State College campus during its Mariachi Negro y Oro concert Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The 7:30 p.m. performance will feature a mix of instruments, including trumpet, violin, vihuela, guitar and guitarrón.

The free concert will include solos by Luke Jacobs of Phillips, Lexie Jackson of Mitchell, Alecxis Hernandez of Fremont, Juan Vargas Rafael of Omaha and Samantha Camarena Jimenez of South Sioux City.

The public is encouraged to attend the event, which will take place at Wayne State’s Music Annex (the Praise Assembly of God building) at 1000 E. 10th St.

The mariachi group is directed by Dr. Josh Calkin, Wayne State’s director of bands.

For more information, contact Wayne State’s Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

