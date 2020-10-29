First-generation students will be celebrated at Wayne State College at a variety of events during the first week of November.
The celebration, which is scheduled Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8, will feature activities including social media challenges and presentations, according to a college media release.
First-generation students are typically students who are the first person in their family to attend a four-year college or university to attain a bachelor’s degree. About half of Wayne State’s students are classified as first-generation students in any given year.
“Wayne State College has a large number of first-gen students, and we are really excited to shine a bright light on the unique strengths and successes of an oftentimes overlooked student population,” said Kelly Wenig, director of the Holland Academic Success Center. “We hope that by bringing awareness of just how many students, faculty and staff are first-generation students, we will be able to create a sense of belonging, inclusivity and confidence about how much our students can achieve.”
All activities will follow campus health guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask.
The following schedule of events will be offered to the campus community:
— Monday: “But 1st, Coffee” will be an opportunity for students on campus to stop and get a warm coffee or hot chocolate from first-generation faculty and staff. A virtual mentor panel will be offered later in the day.
— Tuesday: “TikTok Tuesday” will be geared toward a dance or a video that students can replicate and share with the hashtag #WSCFirstGen2020.
— Wednesday: A first-generation video will be shared.
— Thursday: Students can write a “thank you” to someone who helped them on their journey to becoming a first-generation college student.
— Friday: Social media challenges will wrap up the week.
— Sunday: There will be a proclamation of First-Generation Day and TRIO Student Support Services will be inducting students into its honor society while acknowledging first-generation participants.
Throughout the week, there will be daily events, fliers with information about being first generation, and posters celebrating first-generation students, staff and faculty.
Institutions from across the nation will celebrate first-generation students, faculty and staff on Sunday, Nov. 8, and highlight the important contributions made within the campus communities for the past four years, according to the release.
This date marks the 55th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which has helped millions of first-generation, low-income/under-resources students persist to degree completion.