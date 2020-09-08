In celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Wayne State College department of music will host two faculty recitals dedicated to his works.
“A Night of Beethoven, Part I” features Angela Miller-Niles on piano Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre.
“A Night of Beethoven, Part II” showcases the virtuosity of Miller-Niles on piano; Melissa Derechailo on horn; Sarah Farr, a mezzo-soprano; Melissa King on flute; and Shelly Armstrong on piano. The second performance takes place Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Ley Theatre. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
The first concert stretches both skill and style as Miller-Niles presents some of Beethoven’s solo piano sonatas. The second recital highlights collaboration between Miller-Niles and Wayne State music faculty and staff.
Also, on Friday, Sept. 18, an evening of mood and musicality will enchant Ramsey Theatre amid a faculty clarinet recital by Dr. Karl Kolbeck, associate professor of woodwinds at Wayne State College.
The 7:30 p.m. performance includes piano accompaniment by Shelly Armstrong. This concert is free and open to the public.
Repertoire includes the expressive “Sonata in C minor, Op. 14” for clarinet and piano by Daniel Gregory Mason and the Argentine folk dance of “Tonada y Cueca” by Carlos Guastavino. “Suite from The Victorian Kitchen Garden” by Paul Reade depicts the awakening of a quaint garden from early spring to late-summer glory. The performance ends with the up-tempo and exciting “Kosak” by Giuseppe Ricotta.
For more information on any of the performances, contact the Wayne State department of music at 402-375-7359.