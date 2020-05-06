Wayne State College has canceled its summer music camp to follow health directives due to the coronavirus.
The college’s music department considers the health and safety of campers and staff of utmost importance and at this time it is not clear the college would be able fully mitigate the risk, according to a media release. Campers who have already registered for the camp should expect to receive a full refund in the mail shortly.
The WSC summer music camp has a long tradition of providing instruction, collaboration and joy in music making to students from across the country. The music department plans to utilize this time to prepare for next year’s experience, according to the release. The next summer music camp will take place July 19-22, 2021.